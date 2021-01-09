Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial to start shooting only after TN elections?

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has Rajinikanth as the main lead while Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar will be seen as the leading ladies.

The shooting process of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe was stopped after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. When we were anticipating that the film’s shooting will be resumed after two weeks, Rajinikanth’s health went for a toss and the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers will commence with the shooting process only after the elections in Tamil Nadu are finished.

Apparently, the makers have finished 75 percent of the shooting process. In his statement about quitting political plans, Rajinikanth had stated that the makers of Annaatthe were humble enough to wait for him to recover completely from the illness before starting the shooting process. He also stated that only 120 crew members worked for the film. Immediately after the news of crew members testing positive for Coronavirus came up, Rajinikanth stated that he had tested negative for the virus.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as the leading ladies. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing the key roles in Annaatthe. Before the pandemic situation hit the world, the shooting process was going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It is expected that an announcement regarding the commencement of shooting will be announced by the makers soon.

