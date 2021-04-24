Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial to wrap up the shooting process soon?

Staring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Annaatthe has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar.

We all know by now that Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming film Annaatthe. The makers shared a photo of Rajinikanth from the sets while announcing that they have started the shooting process after a long gap. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers are shooting at a brisk pace and the shooting process will be wrapped up soon, given that the states are slowly going back to the lockdown, owing to the raising number of COVID 19 positive cases.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood. The film has Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies along with Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also has Soori and Sathish in the key roles and it has D Imman composing music. It is expected that more official details will be announced soon.

It was announced by the makers that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. Some reports even suggest that Kamal Haasan’s Vikram will also be released on the same day and the films will have a box office clash. Meanwhile, it was also reported recently that Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film is also being shot at a brisk pace so as to finish it before the government imposes any further lockdown restrictions. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Credits :The Times Of India

