Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Nayanthara to play Keerthy Suresh’s mother in the Siruthai Siva directorial?

While a report on the film’s alleged leaked story went viral on social media recently, this new piece of news has now come up as a shocker to Nayanthara's fans.

Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva has four leading ladies and it was announced by the makers on social media. Senior actors Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading ladies. While a report on the film’s alleged leaked story went viral on social media recently, a new piece of shocking news has now come up. According to the report, Nayanthara will be seen playing Keerthy Suresh’s mother in the film.

While there’s no official update about it, this news has come as a huge shocker to Nayanthara’s fans, as both Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara are top stars in the South entertainment industry. The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. As the lockdown was imposed when they were shooting the second shooting schedule, the shooting was brought to a halt. Recently, a new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Leaked story of the Siruthai Siva directorial goes viral on social media

The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the thriller film Penguin. Owing to the lockdown, the film had a direct release on OTT platform. On the other hand, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her devotional drama Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. Other than Annaatthe, Nayanthara also has in her kitty, Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.