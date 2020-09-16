Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva directorial to have Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist?

Jackie Shroff made his Kollywood debut with Thiyagarajan Kumararajan’s Aranya Kandam. His recent Kollywood film was Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, where he was seen as the main antagonist.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. Touted to be a rural drama, the makers have announced that the film will have four leading ladies including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. However, the makers are yet to announce the main antagonist for the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Jackie Shroff as the villain. The makers also announced that the film will have Prakash Raj in a negative role.

While no official announcement has been made on Jackie Shroff’s starring in the film, the news has now caught like wildfire. It is to be noted that the Bollywood actor was the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s last outing Bigil directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is set to resume soon. Apparently, the set works going on full swing in ECR. It was also reported recently that Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be among the first to join the sets.

It is expected that Rajinikanth will join the sets only in January. Hearsay has that he has already completed 50 percent of the film’s shooting. Jackie Shroff made his Kollywood debut with a remarkable role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's critically acclaimed film Aaranya Kaandam. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe’s makers were eyeing for a Diwali 2020 release. However, it got pushed to Pongal 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are now eyeing a Tamil New Year's day release for the film.

