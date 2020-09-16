  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva directorial to have Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist?

Jackie Shroff made his Kollywood debut with Thiyagarajan Kumararajan’s Aranya Kandam. His recent Kollywood film was Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, where he was seen as the main antagonist.
142796 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 06:07 pm
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva directorial to have Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist?Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva directorial to have Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. Touted to be a rural drama, the makers have announced that the film will have four leading ladies including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. However, the makers are yet to announce the main antagonist for the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Jackie Shroff as the villain. The makers also announced that the film will have Prakash Raj in a negative role.

While no official announcement has been made on Jackie Shroff’s starring in the film, the news has now caught like wildfire. It is to be noted that the Bollywood actor was the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s last outing Bigil directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is set to resume soon. Apparently, the set works going on full swing in ECR. It was also reported recently that Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be among the first to join the sets.

Also Read: Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj to announce his next directorial venture today

It is expected that Rajinikanth will join the sets only in January. Hearsay has that he has already completed 50 percent of the film’s shooting. Jackie Shroff made his Kollywood debut with a remarkable role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's critically acclaimed film Aaranya Kaandam. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe’s makers were eyeing for a Diwali 2020 release. However, it got pushed to Pongal 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are now eyeing a Tamil New Year's day release for the film.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement