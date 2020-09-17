Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Superstar to join the sets of Siruthai Siva directorial in October?

The makers of Annaatthe were shooting in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed and the shooting was brought to a halt.

We all know that Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. Touted to be a rural drama, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown was imposed for COVID 19. Now, buzz is that the makers are all set to resume with the shooting and Rajinikanth will join the sets in the month of October. While no official confirmation has been made yet by the makers on the resumption, this report has come as a good news to Rajinikanth’s fans.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has four female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. It also has Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish in key role. New reports suggested that the film will have Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist. The actor played the main antagonist in the recently released film of Thalapathy Vijay titled Bigil.

The first schedule of Annaatthe was wrapped up in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Photos of Rajinikanth, Khushbu and Meena from the sets surfaced online and they went viral on social media. The second schedule was supposed to be shot abroad but the makers started the second schedule too in Hyderabad due to the Coronavirus scare. However, they had to halt the schedule as the pandemic gripped the nation. Now is it not known if the shooting will happen in Ramoji Film City or if it will happen in a different location altogether.

