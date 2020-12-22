Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Superstar speeds up the shooting process by working 14 hours a day?

Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva and it has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies.

In what comes as huge news to the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth, a report has emerged stating that the superstar is working 14 hours every day and he is speeding up the shooting process to finish it soon. Apparently, he will work on the film till December 3oth and come back to Chennai to launch his party on December 31. Later, he will again fly to Hyderabad and finish his portions for the film by January 2021. As the actor will be busy with his political work, he is speeding up the shooting process.

Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, director Siruthai Siva had said that 40 percent of the shooting process was finished in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Last week, photos of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara were shared by the makers as they both arrived at Hyderabad to restart the shooting process. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a photo with the Superstar from the sets of Annaatthe last week.

The film has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role, while Sathish and Soori will also be seen in the film. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, Rajinikanth had announced that he will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections of Tamil Nadu. He said that he will launch the party on December 31 and start the work from January.

