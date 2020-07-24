Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Young actor Arjai joins cast of the Siruthai Siva directorial

Arjai, who has acted in Velvet Nagaram, Sanda Kozhi 2, Naaigal Jaakiradhai, Sama Bodha Aagadhe, took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be playing a role in Annaatthe.

We all know that Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film has an ensemble of power-packed cast list. Now, young actor Arjai, who has acted in Velvet Nagaram, Sanda Kozhi 2, Naaigal Jaakiradhai, Sama Bodha Aagadhe, took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be playing a role in Annaatthe. Sharing a photo with Rajinikanth, Arjai wrote stated on Twitter that he was happy to be a part of the film and that he grew up look at Rajinikanth.

The film has four female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh. Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish will be seen as the supporting actors in the family drama. The film’s shooting was happening at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe makers have wrapped up the first shooting schedule. The makers have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film before COVID 19 fear gripped the nation.

The makers had earlier planned to shoot the second and third shooting schedules in Kolkata and Pune respectively, after wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad. However, they canceled the shooting in Pune and Kolkata and started the second schedule too in Hyderabad. The makers of the film recently revealed the title look, which was earlier called Thalaivar 168. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for Annaatthe.

