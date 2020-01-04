Rajinikanth’s Chandramuki to get a sequel? Find out

According to media reports, director P Vasu confirmed that there is going to be a sequel for Rajinikanth's 2005 film, Chandramuki.

While we are waiting for Rajinikanth’s Darbar to be released, here comes another sweet piece of news to the superstar’s fans. According to reports, Rajinikanth’s superhit movie from 2005, Chandramuki is going to get a sequel. The director of the original version P.Vasu apparently confirmed the news to an online entertainment portal. It is to be noted that the movie already had a sequel, which went by the name Nagavalli. Chandramuki is the Tamil version of Malayalam movie Mani Chitra Tazhu.

Chandramuki had an ensemble of cast including Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, Nayanthara, Nazar, Vadivelu among the others. The horror-comedy movie was a huge hit at the box office. According to Behindwoods, Director P.Vasu confirmed that they are in the process of confirming the cast and crew of the movie.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his movie with Siruthai Siva. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is being shot in Hyderabad currently. The film has an ensemble of cast including Kushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Shanthanu among the others. Darbar, on the other hand, directed by AR Murugadoss is all set to hit the big screens on January 9. The teaser of the film was released recently and it instantly went viral on social media.

Credits :Behindwoods

