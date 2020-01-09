Rajinikanth’s Darbar: HD version of full movie LEAKED online

Rajinikanth's Darbar falls prey to online piracy, as the HD version of full movie was leaked online, hours after the movie was released.

Amid huge expectations, Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released today. The film’s HD version was leaked online hours after its release. Though the film’s leaking comes as a huge shocker, we can expect that the film would shine really bright at the box office, for we know Rajinikanth's fandom. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has lady superstar Nayanthara as the lead lady. Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Sunil Shetty will be seen playing key roles in the film. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing onscreen after more than a decade. Their onscreen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramuki, was much talked about.

Before the movie was released, director AR Murugadoss gave the fans of Rajinikanth few little treats by sharing glimpses of two of the song from the film, Chumma Kizhi and Dumm Dumm. While the glimpse of Dumm Dumm song had Nayanthara, Sriman and Yogi Babu, the glimpse of Chumma Kizhi had Rajinikanth alone. Second motion poster of the film was also released a day before the movie’s release.

Darbar, which is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop after almost two decades. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Siruthai Siva. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, also has Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Sathish and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Amid all this, new reports claim that Dhanush will co-produce Rajinikanth’s next film after Thalaivar 168.

Credits :The News Crunch

