Rajinikanth’s Darbar: Makers RELEASE new motion poster; Goosebumps guaranteed

The makers of Darbar took to social media and shared a new motion poster of the Rajinikanth star. The film, which is directed by Lyca productions, has Nayanthara as the lead lady.

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Darbar on Tuesday took to social media and shared a new motion poster of Rajinikanth’s Darbar. In the poster, what we see is a montage of various shots, which look like sculptures and the video ends with a figure of Rajinikanth. While we are waiting to see Rajinikanth on the big screens, this motion poster comes as a huge treat to the fans of Thalaivar. Earlier, director AR Murugadoss has shared glimpses of two songs from the movie - Chumma Kizhi and Dumm Dumm.

Darbar, which is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next movie with Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori, Livingston among the others. It is being said that the film will be released in October 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation of the release yet.

Credits :YouTube

Read More