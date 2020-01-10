Rajinikanth’s Darbar makers REMOVE jail scene amid controversy

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar have removed a controversial jail scene, which referenced VK Sasikala's imprisonment. However, fans have been left disappointed with the move.

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Lyca Productions, have announced that the controversial jail scene, which created uproar after the first day of the film’s release, will be removed from the movie. The AR Murugadoss directorial had a scene, in which there were dialogues in reference to VK Sasikala’s imprisonment. After the film hit the big screens, that particular scene was much-talked-about, and Tamil Nadu Fishery Minister Jayakumar, during a press meet, spoke about the scene and thanked Rajinikanth for having it.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made an official announcement by sharing a press release on the micro blogging site. However, fans of Superstar Rajinikanth were quite disappointed with the makers’ decision to remove the scene.

Darbar, which has Rajinikanth playing the role as a cop, has Nayanthara as the lead lady. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows will be released on day one of the movie’s release. According to media reports, about 400 shows were sold out the day before the movie’s release.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 168. The film has an ensemble of cast including Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish in key roles. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Credits :Twitter

