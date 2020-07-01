Rajinikanth’s Darbar to Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri: 5 Tamil films which had heroes as ruthless cops

Here’s a list of 5 Tamil films from the recent past, which have some unbelievable ruthless cops as the protagonists. Very often, the brutality of these heroes is followed by crimes against women.

The recent incident of Jayaraj and Fenix’s police custodial death irked the social media as people expressed their massive outrage across all platforms. The father-son duo from Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in Thoothukudi sparked questions on police brutality with several people sharing their encounters with such ruthless cops in the state. With this, it should be noted that people have often ‘enjoyed’ and cheered for such brutal cops when it comes to cinema. Whenever their favourite hero turns into a ruthless cop on-screen, they get a loud cheer from their fans.

It makes us wonder if our acceptance towards such crimes is partially influenced by what we see on-screen. Here’s a list of 5 Tamil films from the recent past, which have some unbelievable ruthless cops as the protagonists. Very often, the brutality of these heroes is followed by crimes against women. Take a look at the list and let us know in the comments below, what you think of these movies.

1. Darbar

Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss has a Mumbai-based cop Aditya Arunachalam as the protagonist. “I’m a bad cop” is his punchline. He is someone who would not think twice to manipulate a crime and make use of the situation to make a ‘revolution’ in the society. For instance, after a politician’s daughter gets kidnapped in the film, he leads the team to rescue her. Even after rescuing the girl, he would upstage the incident and create a drama that his team was still searching her, thereby executing a bigger operation. The film ends after he becomes uncontrollably ruthless and goes around shooting every don in the city. He would also openly insult the human rights officials and encourage cops in his station to be on his side.

2. Theri

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Theri had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Vijaykumar (played by Vijay) is a cop who takes law in his own hands when it comes to handling criminals. The film has some gory scenes and dialogues especially when a supporting star gets raped by a politician’s son. Vijaykumar, who takes the law in his own hands, kills the rapist in the most brutal way, and brags about the same in front of the rapist’s father. While we do not have a second opinion on getting justice served to such criminals, when films glorify the act of police taking law in their own hands, it gives rise to a number of questions.

3. Saamy

“Naa Police ilaa. Porukki” (I’m a rowdy, not a cop) is Chiyaan Vikram’s punch line in Saamy and it would explain much about the film’s storyline. Directed by Hari, the film had Aaruchaamy (Vikram) as the protagonist who was a ‘practical’ police. He would openly seek bribe from influential people, throw soda bottles at criminals and use lengthy machetes to murder people. In the climax, he would even burn the antagonist alive. Director Hari recently issued a statement, in which he expressed his condolences to Jayaraj and Fenix’s family and apologised for the glorification of police brutality in his films.

4. Vetayaadu Vilayaadu

Directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the film had Kamal Haasan playing the role of a police named Raghavan. Other than his sexist and homophobic dialogues throughout the film like “En da neenga rendu perum enna homosexuals uh?” (What are you guys? Homosexuals?), the film has Kamal Haasan involving in a bunch of fights with criminals. The song ‘Karkka Karkka’, which has lyrics workshopping police brutality is a shorter version of what the film is. He would chase thugs, kick them, beat them and kill them in brutal ways just like the antagonists in the film who are portrayed as serial killers.

5. Singam Singam is yet another franchise of director Hari. The first version of the Suriya starrer came out in 2010, and it had Suriya playing an honest cop. Though he is an honest cop, this film too, has the police involving in encounters to ‘serve justice’ to criminals. The franchise’s unbeatable success led to remakes of the film in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×