Rajinikanth’s health stabilises: Picture of wife Latha welcoming him home with traditional aarti goes viral

Though he tested negative for COVID 19, Rajinikanth was under self isolation in Hyderabad when his BP levels started fluctuating and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Last night, Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after undergoing treatment for blood pressure fluctuations. A photo of his wife welcoming home with a traditional aarti has now surfaced online, and it has been going viral ever since it came up. In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen in a pair of sweat pants and a t-shirt. His wife Latha Rajinikanth can be seen applying tilak on his forehead with an aarti plate in her hand and smiling.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when his health went for a toss. The makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial halted the shooting process after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Rajinikanth began shooting for the film Annaatthe in Hyderabad on December 14. Though he tested negative for the virus, Rajinikanth was under self isolation in Hyderabad when his BP levels started fluctuating and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Last evening, the hospital management issued a statement in which they announced that Rajinikanth’s BP was stabilised.

The hospital statement read, “In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure along with minimal physical activity. He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19.”

