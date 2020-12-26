Rajinikanth’s Health Update: Superstar is stable and being monitored for blood pressure fluctuations

According to the hospital's bulletin, though Rajinikanth's blood pressure is on the higher side, he is still stable.

Yesterday, it was announced that Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad as he had fluctuations in his blood pressure. Now, the hospital authorities have issued a statement, where they have mentioned that though Rajinikanth’s blood pressure is on the higher end, he has improved since yesterday. They have also revealed that the tests done so far, have not revealed anything alarming so far. Today, more tests will be conducted and reports of the same will be released this evening.

The hospital statement read, “Mr Rajinikanth, who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening.”

See the press release here:

The statement further said, “His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by evening.” Rajinikanth was observing self-isolation in Hyderabad ever since four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for COVID 19. The makers of the film paused the shooting process for the same reason.

