Rajinikanth’s meets RMM secretaries to decide on political entry; Says he will make an announcement soon

Rajinikanth met his party functionaries on Monday after which he met the press. He said that he will announce his decision soon.

Rajinikanth on Monday met the district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram. Following the meeting, various speculations are coming up and his fans are going gaga on Twitter anticipating his entry to politics. After the meeting, he met the press where he said that he will announce his stand on entering politics soon. He also added that his supporters assured him that they will abide by his decision no matter what he decides. It is speculated that the announcement will be made on Monday or Tuesday.

Rajinikanth announced in October that he was advised by his doctors not to enter politics owing to the pandemic situation. Talking to the reporters after the meeting, Rajinikanth said, “I will make the final announcement regarding my political entry soon. My supporters said they will stand by me, no matter what I decide”. As the assembly election in the state is fast approaching, it is expected that the announcement will be made soon.

Also Read: Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram; See PHOTOS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The cop drama had Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is touted to be a rural drama, and it has four leading ladies namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh. It was reported recently that Rajinikanth will not join the sets of the film anytime soon owing to the risk factors during pandemic.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×