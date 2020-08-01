  • facebook
Rajinikanth’s Moondru Mugam to be digitally remastered and rereleased in France?

The Jagannathan directorial, which was released in 1982, will be digitally remastered and rereleased at Gaumont Saint-Denis movie hall, in Paris
Mumbai
Movie halls across the country have been shut down for the past three months. Though cinema lovers were hoping to start going to theaters after the lockdown relaxation, it looks like time has still not come for it. OTT platforms are the only get away for film lovers across the nation. Rajinikanth fans, who had an amazing treat with A R Murugadoss’ Darbar earlier this year, were excited when makers of Annaatthe had announced the film. Now in a sweet piece of news to Thalaivar fans, it is being reported that his evergreen film Moondru Mugam is all set to get a rerelease in France on August 12, 2020.

While no official news has been reported on this yet, it has made the fans of Rajinikanth excited and they are now sharing it across all social media platforms. According to reports, the Jagannathan directorial, which was released in 1982, will be digitally remastered and rereleased at Gaumont Saint-Denis movie hall, in Paris, at 4 PM (IST). It should be noted that Rajinikanth’s recent cop drama Darbar was also released in France. Ajith-starrer Viswasam directed by Siruthai Siva, also had a release in France.

Also Read: Rajinikanth is mighty impressed with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal; Lauds director Desingh Periyasamy

Moondru Mugam has Rajinikanth in three roles. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has four leading ladies namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Touted to be a rural family drama, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori in key supporting characters. He was last seen in Darbar, which had Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Credits :The Times Of India

