Rajinikanth’s Netrikkan remake: Dhanush drops plan after Visu’s viral post? Find out

After media reports surfaced about the remake of Rajinikanth starrer Netrikkan by Dhanush, new reports suggest that the Asuran actor dropped the plan.

While it was reported earlier that Dhanush has plans to remake Rajinikanth’s starrer Netrikkan, the film’s writer Visu recently took to his social media and stated that a remake cannot be made without acquiring permission from him. Immediately after that, Kavithalaya, who produced the film took to their social media space and announced that they have the complete authority to issue remake rights of the film. After all these, new reports suggest that Dhanush had dropped the plan to remake the timeless classic film.

After the news of Netrikkan’s remake surfaced, Visu stated that Kavithalaya cannot grant remake rights without his permission. He also stated that if the reports turn out to be true about the remake, he would approach the court and file case for not acquiring rights from him. For the unversed, during a media interaction last month, Dhanush was asked which movie of Rajinikanth would he remake and act. The Asuran actor stated that said that he has always wanted to act in the remake of Netrikkan.

In Netrikkan, Rajinikanth was seen playing dual roles. While one role was that of an ambitious young man, the other role was that of an old Casanova. Dhanush, who expressed his desire to act in the remake of Netrikkan, is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. His movie Pattas hit the big screens in January during Pongal festival.

Credits :DT Next

