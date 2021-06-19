Rajinikanth’s photos & videos from airport surface online as the actor leaves to the US for a medical check up

Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in the rural drama Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

Yesterday, it was reported that Superstar Rajinikanth will be leaving to the US for a medical check-up. It was also reported that he will join his son-in-law and critically acclaimed actor Dhanush, who is in the US. Dhanush went to the US for the shooting of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Men. Now, photos and videos of the Superstar have surfaced online which show the actor making a stylish entry to the airport.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth’s health deteriorated a few months back when he was in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. The makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial halted the shooting process after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Rajinikanth began shooting for the film Annaatthe in Hyderabad on December 14. Though he tested negative for the virus, Rajinikanth was under self isolation in Hyderabad when his BP levels started fluctuating and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He will be next seen in the rural drama Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing key roles. Rajinikanth was last seen in the cop drama Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. It is expected that he will join the sets of Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva.

