Rajinikanth’s political journey started way back in 1990 reveals Power Star Pawan Kalyan

A couple of days back, Rajinikanth announced that his political party will be launched on December 31.

Rajinikanth has been making the headlines ever since he met his Rajini Makkal Mandram’s district secretaries. A couple of days back, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and announced that he would be contesting in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and stated that he will launch his party on December. With this, a buzz has been going on in social media with speculations and anticipations for Rajinikanth’s party. Now, Tollywood’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan said during an interaction with the press that Rajinikanth’s political journey started in 1990, and it is not new.

He said, “It has been a long-anticipated entry. Even though Rajinikanth garu hasn't been in direct politics, he has been in politics indirectly. In the 1990s, he gave a call to defeat the AIADMK”. He finished his stand on Rajinikanth’s political entry by wishing him all the best in his new journey. Rajinikanth met the press and said that the time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s rural drama Annaatthe. The film has four leading ladies namely Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. After announcing his political entry, he assured that the film’s process will not be disturbed. Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of Bollywood film Pink. He joined the sets of the film a while back. He also has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in his kitty.

Credits :India Glitz

