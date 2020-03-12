Rajinikanth’s Political Party Announcement: Karthik Subbaraj has THIS to say; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After Rajinikanth announced his political plans, director Karthik Subbaraj took to his Twitter space and lauded the superstar's speech.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth met the press today and made announcements regarding his political party. He stated that he would enter politics, but he would not be the Chief Minister candidate from his party. Lauding Rajinikanth’s speech, director Karthik Subbaraj took to his Twitter space and stated that his political ideology was new. He wrote, “Clear Visionary, New Ideology, Selfless, Practical, Genuine & Straight from the heart.. That's Thalaivar in Politics!! Great speech Thalaiva.. Our HOPE for a Political Change. Let the Movement begin.”

Rajinikanth’s political announcement came after his meeting with the senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram earlier this week. On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, titled Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish among the others. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film.

Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film, Jagame Thanthiram, which has Dhanush in the lead role. The makers released the film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu on February 19. Produced by Y Not Studios, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

