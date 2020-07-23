Rajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e pass

Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Ved Krishna apparently went to their farmhouse in Kelambakkam.

Superstar Rajinikanth's photos and videos along with his family at his Kelambakkam residence have now irked social media. As a video of the actor taking a walk in Kelambakkam surfaced, netizens questioned if he had received prior permission and had received an e-pass to enter Kelambakkam. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash was quizzed by the media on this matter. He stated that they would probe the case and see if he had received prior permission to enter a different district.

During a press meet, he was asked if one has to get be-pass to travel from Chennai to Kelambakkam, to which the Commissioner agreed. Then, he was asked if Rajinikanth produced the e-pass when he went to his farmhouse in Kelambakkam. The Commissioner said, “We'll have to enquire about this. If you pinpoint an incident or two, we will do a detailed inquiry and then address the media. Since this is specific, we will look into it."

It should be noted that Kelambakkam, belongs to the Chengalpettu district. On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

