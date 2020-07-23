  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e pass

Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Ved Krishna apparently went to their farmhouse in Kelambakkam.
2824 reads Mumbai
Rajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e passRajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e pass
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Rajinikanth's photos and videos along with his family at his Kelambakkam residence have now irked social media. As a video of the actor taking a walk in Kelambakkam surfaced, netizens questioned if he had received prior permission and had received an e-pass to enter Kelambakkam. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash was quizzed by the media on this matter.  He stated that they would probe the case and see if he had received prior permission to enter a different district.

During a press meet, he was asked if one has to get be-pass to travel from Chennai to Kelambakkam, to which the Commissioner agreed. Then, he was asked if Rajinikanth produced the e-pass when he went to his farmhouse in Kelambakkam. The Commissioner said, “We'll have to enquire about this. If you pinpoint an incident or two, we will do a detailed inquiry and then address the media. Since this is specific, we will look into it."

Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Ved Krishna apparently went to their farmhouse in Kelambakkam. Photos of them standing in front of the farmhouse surfaced online. A video, in which Rajinikanth was seen taking a walk also surfaced online and it went viral. It should be noted that Kelambakkam, belongs to the Chengalpettu district. On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Watch the video here:

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement