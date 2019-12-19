Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 164 shooting starts with a song sequence; Deets Inside

Music director D Iman took to Twitter and shared a picture with superstar Rajinikanth. He also revealed that the shooting of Thalaivar 168 started with a song sequence.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively called as ‘Thalaivar 168’ was launched last week with a formal pooja. Pictures of the event, which had the cast and crew members were circulated on social media. The film went on floors yesterday. Now, it has been revealed that the shooting kicked off with a song sequence at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad with the main cast and crew. Music director D Imman, who has been roped in to compose for this film, took to Twitter and shared a picture with Rajinikanth.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging!What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking! Praise God!” Produced by Sun Pictures, the Rajinikanth starrer has an ensemble star cast including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish.

Sun Pictures revealed the cast and crew on their social media handle. Stunt choreography is being done by Dhilip Subbarayan and the film will be edited by Ruben. It is being said that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is being said that Thalaivar 168 will be a rural emotional family entertainer and Rajinikanth will be seen in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar was released recently in a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer was a huge hit and fans across the country are sharing the trailer on various social media platforms.

