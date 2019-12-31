Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 to be released in October 2020?

According to media reports, Thalaivar 168, which has Rajinikanth as the main lead, will be released in October 2020. The film has an ensemble of cast list including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh among the others.

While reports claimed that the next film of Rajinikanth, Thalaivar 168, will be released for Diwali 2020, a new report has emerged, which claims that the film will be released in October 2020. Currently, the makers are shooting the film at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Top actor Khushbu has recently joined the sets to shoot her portion of the film. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, a picture, claiming to be Rajinikanth’s first look from the movie, made rounds on social media. However, media reports slammed the claim and clarified that the pictures were edited versions of his look from the movie with Karthik Subbaraj, Petta. An ensemble of cast including Meena, Khusbhu, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Sathish, and several others will be featured in Thalaivar 168. The music of the film is composed by D Imman.

Talking about his soon-to-be-released movie Darbar, director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans of Rajinikanth recently, by releasing a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song. The director took to Twitter and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen doing small movements in the foreground, while Rajinikanth can be seen shaking legs gracefully at the background. Darbar has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Sunil Shetty in the cast. The film is all set to be released on January 9, 2020.

Credits :Galatta Media

