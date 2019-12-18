Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 goes on floors; Check details

Shooting process has started for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 168 with Sun Pictures, which has star cast including Khushbu and Meena.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively called ‘Thalaivar 168’ was launched last week with a formal Pooja. Pictures of the event were circulated on social media. The shooting of this mega budget film has begun from today at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad with the main cast and crew. Cinematographer Vetri took to social media and posted a picture with director Siva from the sets and captioned it, ‘#Thalaivar168’.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the Rajinikanth starrer has an ensemble star cast including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish. Sun Pictures revealed the cast and crew on their social media handle. D Imman will be composing music for the film. Stunt choreography will be done by Dhilip Subbarayan and the film will be edited by Ruben. It is being said that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is being said that Thalaivar 168 will be a rural emotional family entertainer and Rajinikanth will be seen in an unseen avatar.

Meanwhile, trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar was released recently in a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer was a huge hit and fans across the country are sharing the trailer on various social media platforms. The film will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop and it will be released for Pongal 2020. Lady superstar Nayanthara is playing the lead lady and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and the audio was launched recently.

Check Darbar trailer here:

Credits :Galatta Media

