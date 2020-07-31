Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe's storyline leaked online?

The latest news update states that Annaatthe's story line has been leaked. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer about the news of the film's story getting leaked.

The latest news update on the southern superstar Rajinikanth states that the actor's upcoming film Annaatthe's storyline has been leaked online. The news reports previously stated that the film was dropped by the makers. This news came to light after media reports stated that the Darbar actor has returned his fees for the Siva directorial. The latest news update states that Annaatthe's story has been leaked. News reports mentions that the film will have actors Meena and Kushboo trying to get hitched to the film's lead actor. But, the lead star of Annaatthe gets married to another woman.

This will reportedly play out to be a twist in the story. Later on, Rajinikanth and his wife have a daughter. This character reportedly will be essayed by the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. But, that is not the major revelation from the film Annaatthe. The news reports further add that actors Meena and Kushboo later reportedly try to get Keerthy Suresh as their daughter in law and hence another twist in the plots comes to light.

There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer about the news being true or false. But, the fans and film audiences are very eager to know if this news update is true or false. The film Annaatthe went on floors last December. But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer had to stop the film's shoot.

