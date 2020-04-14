Rajinikanth, Sai Pallavi and other celebrities wish people on Tamil New Year’s day

Celebrities including Superstar Rajinikanth, Hansika Motwani, Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara wished people on the occasion of Tamil New Year on their social media spaces. Rajinikanth thanked workers of Rajini Makkal Mandram for working hard even the time of pandemic, while putting their lives at risk. He also urged people to stay indoors and stay safe while wishing them a happy new year. Nayanthara too wished her fans on the special day. Her tweet made the headlines after she tweeted with a typo in Tamil.

However, she deleted the tweet with a typo and wished again with a fresh message. Sai Pallavi, who has acted in a couple of Tamil movies, took to her micro-blogging website and stated, “Happy Vishu to you all. May we help one another in every way we can during these testing times. We’re forever indebted to the selfless service of the health care personnel, police n Anna’s/Akka’s who help us in keeping the city clean”.

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் Happy Vishu to you all May we help one another in every way we can during these testing times. We’re forever indebted to the selfless service of the health care personnel, police n Anna’s/Akka’s who help us in keeping the city clean — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 14, 2020

Other celebrities who wished people on the auspicious day were Hansika Motwani and Karthi. Hansika Motwani shared a video on Twitter and captioned it, “May this new year keep us safe, healthy and happy!” Karthi, on the other hand, wrote, “May the new year bless us with healthier and peaceful times soon!” The tweet of Rajinikanth was shared by many celebrities including Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander and versatile actor Dhanush.