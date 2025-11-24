Rajinikanth says 'Farewell, my friend' to Dharmendra; Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman and others pay tribute

Dharmendra's demise shattered the entire film industry. Celebs from Bollywood, Television, and South entertainment industries are mourning the loss of the legendary actor. Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, and others from South cinema paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Rajinikanth took to his X handle and tweeted, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family." Mahesh Babu also grieved the irreparable loss and wrote, "Cinema has lost one of its strongest voices today… Rest in peace Dharmendra Deol Sir. The honesty and weight you brought to every character across generations and eras will continue to inspire us always….Praying for strength and courage to his family during this difficult time…"

AR Rahman called Dharam ji a 'timeless icon' and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra ji… A timeless icon whose grace, humility, and strength of spirit lit the screen and touched generations. His art will live on, and his kindness will be remembered. My heartfelt prayers for peace and strength to his family and admirers around the world."

Jr NTR also mourned the loss of the actor. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji… An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."

Allu Arjun shared a monochrome picture of the actor and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor #Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans."

Chiranjeevi, Gopichand Malineni, Prabhudeva, and others also penned long notes on their social media handles and paid their tribute to the actor.

Furthermore, the makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, called off an announcement event that was scheduled for today. "We are deeply saddened by the news of Dharmendra ji’s passing. An era he defined can never be replaced. In this moment of grief and as a mark of respect, today’s announcement, scheduled for 4.05 PM, is being held back. Team #Peddi conveys its heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family," the makers tweeted.

