Rajinikanth says 'let national flag fly with pride' as he pens special message for 75th Independence Day

On August 15, India will celebrate 75th Independence Day and the celebrations have already begun. The nation is filled with Har Ghar Tiranga and tricolur as people gear up to celebrate the special day. Ahead of that, South superstar Rajinikanth has sent a special message to his fans. He shared a video of himself and also wrote a note on the importance of the day.

This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who scarified their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind," Rajinikanth tweeted."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next titled Jailer. highly-awaited drama will go on the floors soon. It is believed that the shoot will commence either on the 15th or 22nd of this month.

Also Read: Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh represent South in Independence Day's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem by Ministry of Culture

Ramya Krishnan confirmed that she is a part of Rajinikanth’s next film, Jailer. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial goes on floors this month and it is touted to be the 169th film of Superstar Rajinikanth. Ramya said, “I start shooting for Jailer with Rajinikanth from tomorrow. I am very excited.”

The music is composed by Aniruddh with Vijay Kartik Kannan as the cinematographer. Much like other Nelson films, this one too is expected to be a quirky action thriller, though in an altogether unique space.