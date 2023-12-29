Rajinikanth says ‘no one would ever feel anger towards him’ as he attends funeral of former actor-DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Superstar Rajinikanth who was recently shooting for his film Vettaiyan in Kanyakumari halted his shoot and came to be part of the funeral service of former actor and late politician Vijayakanth in Chennai, offering his family condolences.

In a media addressal after meeting Vijayakanth's family, Rajinikanth went on camera to talk about the late actor and got emotional over it. The superstar said, “I was currently shooting in Kanyakumari for my film’s shoot. It’s really tough for me. If you ask me to talk about Vijayakanth, there are many things about him but his friendship is the epitome of it. Even if we met him even once in our lifetime, we won’t ever forget about him.”

He further added, “We all become followers of his love and that is why he has so many friends who are even ready to die for him. He gets angry over his friends, he gets angry over other politicians, he might even get angry towards the public but no one would ever feel anger towards him, this is cause his anger always stemmed from an honest reason.”

Remembering his previous accounts with Vijayakanth, superstar Rajinikanth narrated an incident that occurred back in the day.

Rajinikanth said, “Back in the day when I was severely ill at Ramachandra Hospital, there was a huge commotion due to media, fans and many others gathering around there. On that day, Vijayakanth came in, and in about 5 minutes…I don’t know how but in 5 minutes he cleared everyone from there and got a room close to me and said that he’d take care of everything.”

Along with this incident, Rajinikanth also remembered how once in Malaysia, when they were coming back from an event of Nadigar Sangam, the crowd and media were a huge commotion and he could not even move from there. But back then also, Vijayakanth swooped and rescued him from everyone gathered there.

He concluded by saying, “Seeing such a man in his final days is a heartbreaking visual and the name Captain is always meant for him. May you live on forever, Vijayakanth.”

