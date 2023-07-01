Rajinikanth seeks blessings at Annamalaiyar temple while shooting for daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam; PICS

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the famous Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu and sought his blessings. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming film Lal Salaam, took a break from work and offered prayers at the temple. Defining simplicity despite being the superstar, he visited a temple like the common man and prayed to the god.

Several photos and videos of the superstar from his temple visit have surfaced on social media and went viral. The actor wore a simple tee and pants with no expensive or luxurious outfit or accessories. A few gathered around in the temple to get a glimpse of him as he visited the temple. The superstar visited the temple while shooting for his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial film Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth is playing a cameo role in the film. He was introduced as Moideen Bhai with the first look from the film. The poster was criticised by fans for poor quality. The makers introduced the superstar from Lal Salaam, "Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam."

Prior to this, Rajinikanth spent almost a week in Mumbai for the shoot. He also filmed with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is reportedly playing a role in the film. He dropped a picture with Kapil Dev from the sets as they shot in Mumbai.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 10. It features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles.

