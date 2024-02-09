Rajinikanth sends best wishes daughter to Aishwarya for Lal Salaam; posts an unseen photo

With Lal Salaam hitting the theatres today, Rajinikanth took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth on her film. The legendary actor wrote in a tweet that roughly translates to “My love-filled wishes to my dear daughter Aishwarya. I pray to the almighty that your film Lal Salaam will be a huge success.”

In the tweet posted by Rajinikanth, the actor gave out major father-daughter goals as he shared an adorable candid picture with Aishwarya, where she could be seen taking care of Rajinikanth as he sat in a wheelchair. Even while sitting on the wheelchair, Rajini dished out swag as he sat with his legs folded, with headphones on.

About Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam was initially supposed to be released during Sankranti 2024, but was postponed due to an already overcrowded Sankranti window. The film has finally hit the big screens today on 9th February 2024. Apart from Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the roles of cricketers. The film has been produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, with AR Rahman scoring the music for the film and Vishnu Rangasamy handling the camera work.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s previous projects

Lal Salaam is Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s fourth film as a director. Her previous directorial ventures include the cult classic ‘3’ starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, Vai Raja Vai and a documentary feature titled Cinema Veeran.

Rajinikanth on the work front

After Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth will next feature in the T.J Gnanavel directed movie Vettaiyan. The title teaser of the film created quite the intrigue as to what Rajinikanth’s role would be in the film. According to reports, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for the final schedule of the film. Vettaiyan is reported to star Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan and others in important roles.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is expected to do a film with Vikram and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has said in multiple interviews that his film with Rajinikanth will be experimental. Will this project be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rajinikanth on working with her father Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam: Never expected in my life…