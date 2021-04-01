Rajinikanth sends heartfelt thank you to PM Narendra Modi & jury on conferring upon the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth and penned a heartfelt note on conferring upon the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Actor-politician Rajinikanth will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted about the same this morning and this exciting news has taken social media by storm. PM Narendra Modi also congratulated Rajinikanth and penned a heartfelt note. Modi tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him." Rajinikanth immediately thanked him and Prakash Javadekar for conferring upon the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Petta star wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty." In his next tweet, he further wrote, "Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india."

Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india https://t.co/XT9X6paSNT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021 My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

pic.twitter.com/WwOHRNhLwF — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021 Singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai were a part of the jury panel.

Meanwhile, the news has taken social media by storm and fans, well-wishers are showering Thalaiva with congratulatory messages.

