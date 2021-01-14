Rajinikanth sends Pongal greetings; Jr NTR and Anushka Shetty wish their fans 'Happy Makar Sankranti'

Jr NTR's Makar Sankranti tweet has taken social media by storm as fans are happy on receiving a special message from their favourite star on the auspicious occasion.

South Indian celebrities like Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu sent Makar Sankranti, Pongal wishes to their fans on social media. Superstar Rajinikanth also sent Pongal greetings to his fans. He wrote, "My Pongal greetings to everyone." Also, Jr NTR's Makar Sankranti tweet has taken social media by storm as fans are happy on receiving a special message from their favourite star on the auspicious occasion. #KomaramBheemNTR, his role from the upcoming magnum opus RRR is currently trending on social media.

Meanwhile, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty also shared sent Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes to fans on Instagram. Kalidas Jayaram, who recently won hearts with his role in Paava Kadhaigal, shared a charming picture of him and wrote, "Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family and loved ones this auspicious day. Pongalo Pongal!" Twitter is filled with lovely Sankranti and Pongal wishes. Celebs have been spreading love and happiness with their greetings.

Take a look:

Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi send wishes

Meanwhile, talking about Rajinikanth, the Petta star recently released a statement saying that his decision to enter politics will not change and that people should stop forcing him to do so. His statement in Tamil loosely translated, "My heartfelt thanks to those who did not participate in the protest, in line with the leadership request. I have already elaborated on the reasons as to why I am not entering politics now. I have announced my decision. I humbly request you all to not conduct such events and force me to enter politics and cause me pain."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×