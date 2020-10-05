Rajinikanth to shoot for Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe from October 10?

The news reports further go on to add that the makers of the Siruthai Siva will be resuming the film's shoot from October 10 after the shooting was suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis.

The latest news reports about the much awaited film, Annaatthe states that the southern megastar Rajinikanth will be resuming the film's shoot from October 10. The news reports further go on to add that the makers of the Siruthai Siva will be resuming the film's shoot from October 10 after the filming was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The upcoming film will reportedly see the lead actor in an intense role. The film will also star actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role.

The news update about the much awaited film Annaatthe also states that actors Meena and Kushboo will also be starring in the film in crucial roles. The southern superstar Rajinikanth previously featured in the film called Darbar. The film did not meet with the audience's expectations. The fans and followers of the megastar are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the upcoming film Annaatthe. With ace director Siruthai Siva helming the film, the fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the film. The Lady Superstar of the southern film industry, Nayanthara will also play a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer.

The news reports state that the upcoming film will be filming at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. The news reports about the Siruthai Siva film state that the lead actor will be travelling from Chennai in his car to reach Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The team of Annaatthe is reportedly planning to shoot some action scenes in Chennai.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva directorial to have Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist?)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×