Rajinikanth shoots for final schedule of Jailer in Kochi; Aparna Balamurali bumps into superstar at airport 2

Rajinikanth is currently busy working on his next titled Jailer with Nelson Dilipkumar. It's one of the most awaited and anticipated films in the South. The film is currently in the last leg of the shoot and the superstar reached Kochi to wrap up. The actor will pack up Jailer after the final schedule in Kochi.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will be shooting in Kochi with his team for 10 days for the final schedule. The entire shoot of Jailer will reportedly wrap up by April 15 and move to post-production work. Mohanlal is also expected to join the final schedule in Kochi with the superstar. The actor is playing the role of a Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian in the film.

Take a look at Rajinikanth's pic as he head to Kochi for Jailer shoot:



Aparna Balamurali fangirl moment with Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru's actress Aparna Balamurli bumped into Rajinikanth at the airport as he headed to Kochi. The actress shared a pic with the superstar as she had a perfect fan girl moment. Aparna Balamurali captioned the picture as "The one and only" and stated Rajinikanth is the only Superstar.



About Jailer

Jailer, which features Rajinikanth as a prison officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, is touted to be a dark comical thriller. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are reuniting after 36 years.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.

Upcoming films

After Jailer, Rajinikanth will begin shooting for his daughter and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam. He is playing a cameo role in the film, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

