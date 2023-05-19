Rajinikanth shoots with Cricket legend Kapil Dev for Aishwarya's Lal Salaam; Shares iconic pic from sets

Rajinikanth is playing a cameo in daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial film Lal Salaam. The superstar shared screen space with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is reportedly playing a role in the film. He dropped a picture with Kapil Dev from the sets as they shot in Mumbai recently and called it his 'honour and privilege'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth shared a picture with Kapil Dev from Lal Salaam sets and wrote, “It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji, who made India proud winning for the first time ever… Cricket World Cup." In the pic, the two legends are seen caught candidly in conversation. While Kapil Dev is seen in a casual look in a white polo t-shirt and grey pants, the veteran actor sported an all-white look, which seems to be a part of his role. He is playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the film.

Check out Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev's pic from Lal Salaam sets here:

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also shared a few BTS pics of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev from the sets as she directed the two legends on the screen. Rajinikanth has been travelling back and forth to Mumbai for the shoot of Lal Salaam. Since a week, he has been papped at the Mumbai airport every other day and fans are loving his simplicity.



About Lal Salaam

A few days ago, Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen Bhai from the film was released and received a huge backlash from fans for the poor quality of the poster. However, a few fans loved his new look as well. The makers introduced the superstar from Lal Salaam, Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years with Lal Salaam. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are the lead actors of the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is slated for a release in 2023. However, an official release date is awaited. The Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.

Upcoming films

Rajinikanth will be playing jailer Muthuvel Pandian in his upcoming film, Jailer. The film features star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The film is expected to hit theatres worldwide on August 10.

