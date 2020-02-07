Rajinikanth shows off his toned physique in these workout photos from Darbar and proves age is just a number

Having larger-than-life persona, Rajinikanth's photos from his workout session for his recently released film Darbar are going viral on social media.

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his powerful onscreen personality and over the years, he has won millions of hearts. As far as his style and personality is concerned, age is just a number for him. Be it stepping into a romantic role or action avatar for the films, Thalaivar never fails to impress us with his unconventional roles. Petta, Darbar and now Thalaivar 168, Rajinikanth has been at the top of his game. Even at the age of 70, the superstar is still commercially viable. He continues to charm his fans and for Darbar, the actor left everyone stunned with his toned physique.

Having larger-than-life persona, Rajinikanth's photos from his workout session for his recently released film Darbar are going viral on social media. One can see in the photos, the superstar showing off his tone body and biceps, and it can give any actor a run for their money. What do you think of Rajinikanth's workout photos? Let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about Darbar, the cop drama released on January 9 and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. The film directed by AR Murugadoss starred Nayanthara in the female lead. Rajinikanth won the hearts of the audience with his charisma and strong role as a cop in Darbar.

Darbar set high a record in the USA by crossing USD 400K at premiere shows. The cop drama has released in 160 locations in the USA. Released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, Darbar managed to earn big numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting for Thalaivar 168, being directed by Siva. The film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj.

Credits :Instagram

Read More