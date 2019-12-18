Rajinikanth sir is humble and down to earth says Darbar gangster Jatin Sarna

Rajinikanth's Darbar will see one of the interesting characters of gangster, which will be played by Jatin Sarna aka Bunty. The actor will be seen playing a gangster in a cameo and will be sharing the screen space with the South superstar Rajinikanth.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is one of the much-awaited films that audience is looking forward to in January 2020. The much-awaited film stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar among others. Darbar will also see one of the interesting characters of gangster, which will be played by Jatin Sarna aka Bunty. The actor will be seen playing a gangster in a cameo and will be sharing the screen space with the South superstar Rajinikanth.

While talking about his experience, Jatin in an interview to HT revealed, "Working experience was fantastic. Rajinikanth sir is so humble and down to earth and also everyone else on the sets. My curiosity was just increasing day by day. It was a great time working with AR Murugadoss and Rajini Sir." Jatin Sarna will also be seen in starrer 83'.

Coming back to Darbar, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the much-talked-about film also stars Rajinikanth in the role of a cop again after two decades. The 167th film of Thalaiva is being produced by Lyca Productions. Darbar is all set to hit the screens during Pongal 2020. The makers of Darbar hosted a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai recently, which was attended by the entire cast and crew sans Nayanthara.

