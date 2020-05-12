Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe to hit the screens on Pongal 2021

Annaatthe will hit the big screens on the eve of Pongal 2021. The south siren Keerthy Suresh shared the exciting news on her Instagram account.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Annaatthe will hit the big screens on the eve of Pongal 2021. The south siren Keerthy Suresh shared the exciting news on her Instagram account. The film is backed by Sun Pictures, who also shared the news of the filn's release date on their official Twitter account. The fans and film audiences are very excited to hear this update about the Rajinikanth starrer. The film, Annaatthe will feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in a crucial role. The much-awaited drama will also feature actors like Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Satish in key roles. The south flick will have music direction by the well-known composer D Imman.

Annaatthe is helmed by director Siva. According to news reports, the southern drama is the first venture between the director and lead actor Rajinikanth. The fans and film audiences have been waiting for an update on this film. Previously, the south megastar Rajinikanth featured in the film Darbar. This film was helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film Darbar did not create the kind of magic that was expected from a Rajinikanth film.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's post:

The box office collection of Darbar were underwhelming, and hence there is a lot riding on the upcoming film Annaatthe. The film with Rajinikanth in the lead will be hitting the big screen on Pongal 2021 and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what the film has to offer. The character essayed by the south megastar is reportedly said to be very unique.

