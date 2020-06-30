Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe may resume its shoot in 2021 owing to the Coronavirus scare?

The cast and crew of the film, Annaatthe may resume its filming work only in 2021. The reason for this decision reportedly has been taken due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The latest news update about the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe suggest that the cast and crew of the film may resume its filming work only in 2021. The reason for this decision reportedly has been taken due to the Coronavirus crisis. The global outbreak of COVID-19 had led to the shutting down of shooting and production work across the globe. With several state governments giving permissions to the filmmakers to resume their respective shoots, many southern filmmakers are getting back to sets to continue the shooting work.

Now, the south megastar Rajinikanth had reportedly urged the makers of Annaatthe to push the shooting of the film to 2021 as the Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the nation. The film Annaatthe will also feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. If news reports are to be believed then, Annaatthe will see the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The makers of Annaatthe have not yet announced many details about the film, but fans are hoping to hear an update soon. The latest news reports, suggest that the lead actor of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth had requested the makers of the film, to resume the film's shoot only 2021 for the safety of the entire cast and crew if the film.

The lead actor wants the film's team to be safe and there should not be any hurry in resuming the shooting. This decision many delay the film's release. The film is slated for a Pongal 2021 release. But now it looks difficult to release the film on that day.

