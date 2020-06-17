Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe to miss its Pongal 2021 release date?

News reports suggest that Annaatthe could miss its Pongal 2021 release date due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic had led to the suspension of all the production and shooting work for films.

The southern drama, titled Annaatthe will feature megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The latest news reports about the Rajinikanth starrer suggest that the film may not release on the eve of Pongal 2021. The news reports previously stated that the film was slated for a release in Diwali 2020. But, later on the makers of Annaatthe announced that the film will release on Pongal 2021. Now, the latest buzz is that the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer are planning to postpone the film even further.

News reports suggest that Annaatthe could miss its Pongal 2021 release date due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of all the production and shooting work for films. But, now with the lockdown restrictions being eased, some filmmakers have resumed their shoots. So far there is no official word out yet when the makers of Annaatthe will resume their filming. The highly anticipated film with the Darbar actor in the lead had reportedly kick started their shoot in the month of December. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the cast and crew of the film had to suspend the film's filming schedule.

If the shooting of the south flick does not resume any time soon then, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe will not hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2021. The film will also star the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The Rajinikanth starrer is helmed by Siva and the music direction is done by D Imman.

