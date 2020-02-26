Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's team to commence next shooting schedule in Pune and Kolkata; DEETS inside

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's team will be apparently commencing their next shooting schedule in Pune and Kolkata. Read further for more details.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 has finally got its name- Annaatthe. The film had been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The film’s official name was announced by its makers a few days back along with the release of its motion teaser much to the excitement of the fans. The family entertainer’s team has been currently shooting in Hyderabad post which they will be moving back to Chennai.

If media reports are to be believed, the next shooting schedule for the movie will commence from mid-March or April. As per the same reports, the shooting location is yet to be finalized but the makers are giving it a thought for Pune or Kolkata. Well, we will have to wait for a little more time for an official confirmation on the part of the makers of Annaatthe which has been helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva under the production of Sun Pictures.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khusbu Sunar, Sathish, Soori, Meena and others in significant roles. The music for Annaatthe has been given by D. Immam. This is for the first time that the music composer will be collaborating with Rajinikanth for any movie. Produced by Kalanithi Maran, the film is scheduled to be released this year on the occasion of Diwali. Prior to this, Rajinikanth was seen in the movie Darbar which was directed by AR Murugadoss.

