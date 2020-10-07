Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's team postpones the shooting schedule to November amid rising COVID 19 cases?

The news reports further go on to add that the makers of Annaatthe were planning to resume the shoot from October 10. But, now looks like the team will postpone the shooting schedule to the month of November.

The latest news update about the upcoming film Annaatthe states the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer are planning to postpone the filming work owing to rising COVID 19 cases in the country. The news reports further go on to add that the makers were planning to resume the shoot from October 10. But, now looks like the team will push the shooting schedule to the month of November due to the safety concerns of the cast and crew members amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Previously, it was reported that the cast and crew members of the Rajinikanth starrer will resume the shooting from the month of January 2021. But, now the news reports add that the team will postpone the shooting till November. The news reports on the much awaited drama state that the film will also feature actors like Meena and Khusboo in key roles. The upcoming film will also feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh.

The news reports mention that the National Award winning actress will be essaying a crucial role in the film. The fans and followers of the southern megastar Rajinikanth are very excited about the Siva directorial. This project has been an ambitious film for the director and the lead actor. Rajinikanth previously featured in the film called Darbar. The film did not live up to the expectations. The box office collections of the film were also not up to the mark. The fans of the superstar are waiting to see him back on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth to shoot for Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe from October 10?)

Share your comment ×