Rajinikanth starrer Baashha remake should have THIS actor in key role, opines director Suresh Krissna

Rajinikanth starrer Baashha is undoubtedly one of the fan-favorite films of the superstar. The gangster action flick which was released in 1995 has gained a cult status among fans over the years and has been remade into several languages as well.

Over the years, there have been several discussions for having sequels for the film, but the makers themselves felt that it wouldn’t be able to match the original film. However, as per a recent report by Hindustan Times, the helmer Suresh Krissna has revealed that if anyone were to remake Baashha once again, then Ajith Kumar would be the perfect choice to portray Rajinikanth’s character.

Needless to say, the fans of the Yennai Arindhaal actor were ecstatic to hear the news from the legendary helmer himself.

Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth

Both Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth are known to have a massive fan following. Although the duo have not acted together, Ajith has featured in Billa, which was a remake of the Petta actor’s 1980 film by the same name. The remake, which came out in 2007 was a massive success and even got a sequel which came out in 2012.

More about Baashha

Baashha features an ensemble cast including Nagma, Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Anandaraj, Vijayakumar, and many more, apart from Rajinikanth. The film revolves around an auto-driver, who is peace-loving and humble on the front, but has a dark and violent past that he chooses to conceal from his family.

The film was produced by Sathya Movies and was extremely well received by the audience, who praised the performances, music, and direction. The music for the film was composed by Deva, and a majority of the songs in the film were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Rajinikanth and Ajith on the work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the sports drama film Lal Salaam, which is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Additionally, he is also filming for TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Thalaivar170, which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritu Varma and more. Rajinikanth will also be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

As for Ajith Kumar, he will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming project titled Vidaamuyarchi. The film has begun shooting in Turkey and is said to feature Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Sanjay Dutt, and many more.

