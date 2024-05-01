Jailer director Nelson Dilip Kumar DROPS a big announcement

Director Nelson Dilip Kumar has embarked on a new journey in his cinema journey with starting his own production company named Filament Pictures. The announcement was made by Nelson himself via his social media handle today. The details of the first project that comes under this production house will be announced on May 3rd.

In establishing Filament Pictures, Nelson aims to explore innovative content themes, and make good movies on those themes under Filament Pictures. Nelson is someone who has a distinct cinematic language and when he produces movies for his own banner he expects creative young people to do the same in the Tamil cinema industry with unique cinematic vision.

Nelson has an experience of 20 years in Entertainment industry

Nelson, is someone who has been working in the cinema and media industry for 20 years. However, he started his career as a director with the 2018 crime comedy film Kolamaavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara in the lead.

Nelson's flair for dark humor was one of the attributions to Kolamaavu Kokila. He tasted the same success again with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. But Beast with Thalapathy Vijay did not get the success he had expected. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, he returned again strongly with the record-breaker film Jailer, which had Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Nelson’s Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar

Following the success of Jailer, Nelson announced Jailer 2 with Superstar Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandyan. However, it is not Rajinikanth alone who will be returning for the sequel of Jailer. Other South superstars who appeared in Jailer, including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, will also star in this film, which could potentially become India's own version of The Expendables, celebrating stardom. There are also rumors circulating that another major Bollywood star could join the trio in Jailer 2.

Nelson had moved on from Beast setback and he is reveling in the success of Jailer. He is now clearly looking forward to directing Jailer 2 and his new production house which would deliver masterpiece films to Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 tentatively titled Hukum; Nelson to begin prep from June