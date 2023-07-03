Rajinikanth starrer Jailer first single titled Kaavaalaa; Tamannaah Bhatia to be key focus in peppy track

The first single from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Naa Ready, became an instant chartbuster. The first single from Rajinikanth’s Jailer is said to do the same. It does seem so after watching the promo for the first single from Jailer. It has been revealed from the promo that the song will be centered around Tamannaah. A portion of the song was featured at the end of the promo, and it sounded catchy for sure.

Jailer's first single is to be released on July 6

July 6, 2023, will be a busy day for movie lovers. Prashanth Neel's Salaar will have its teaser released on that day. Starring Prabhas, Salaar is a highly anticipated film as it is Prashanth's next film after KGF. Now that there are rumors that it is set in the same universe as KGF, the hype around it is sure to get even bigger and better.

The same day, Jailer's first single will also be released. The song is said to be a peppy number that will have Tamannaah front and center. The song will be picturized on the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress. This has been mentioned in the promo for the song. It has also been revealed that the song will be titled Kaavaalaa.

Sun Pictures tweeted the promo for the first single, which read, "It’s finally time for JailerFirstSingle - Kaavaalaa Get ready to dance with @tamannaahspeaks on July 6th! "

Promo for Jailer’s first single out

The promo is in line with the ones that Nelson has put out for his three previous films: Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast. It is equally funny as the older ones, but the absence of Sivakarthikeyan was evident from the promo. The Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor worked as the lyric writer for the first single for all three of Nelson’s films before Jailer. But there is no denying the power of Anirudh to deliver hit after hit. Everything that he touches is ruling the music charts. Hopefully, that will be the case with the songs from Jailer as well.

Check out the first single promo here:

About Jailer



Those who acted in the film have revealed that Jailer is a comedy from beginning to end. Jailer falls under the genre of action comedy. The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

