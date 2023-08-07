Rajinikanth starrer Jailer release day declared holiday by few companies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Rajinikanth will be back on the big screen on August 10. This time he will be accompanied by a star-studded cast, including the likes of Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film boasts an already chartbuster soundtrack from Anirudh Ravichnader. All in all, Jailler is grand in every sense of the word.

As the film comes out with sky-high expectations, reports are coming up that a few offices in Chennai and Bengaluru will provide leave to their employees the day Jailer releases. It is not the first time that such a thing has happened when a Rajinikanth film has been released. Even for many of his previous films, there were reports that employees were granted leave to watch a Rajinikanth film on the very first day of its release.

Offices in Chennai and Bengaluru might shut down on the day of Rajinikanth’s Jailer release

If the news is indeed true, then this makes a case for how much unparalleled stardom the Kaala actor enjoys. A company went so far as to grant free tickets to its employees to avoid piracy. The notice that a company released stating that it will be shut down on August 10 is currently gaining heavy traction from netizens.

In the statement that the company put out for its employees, it is mentioned that all the employees are granted leave to avoid leave requests getting piled up. If it was not evident already, this news makes the otherworldly craze for Jailer perfectly clear.

Many companies declared holidays on the first day of many other Rajinikanth films including Kabali

Kabali was released on July 22, 2016 with humongous hype. Many companies declared a holiday for their employees on the day the film was released. This news received a lot of traction back then. Even though seven years have passed since Kabali was released, the craze and festive vibe when a Rajinikanth film comes out remain the exact same. Even though the reception of his films has been varied, especially in the last couple of years, the fanfare that a Rajinikanth film enjoys is a true testament to the fact that he is truly a superstar among the superstars.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's humble gesture left Jackie Shroff teary-eyed on the sets of Nelson’s Jailer, actor recalls