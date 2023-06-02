Rajinikanth starrer Jailer shoot wraps up; Superstar cuts massive cake on sets with Tamannaah Bhatia

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer shooting has been wrapped up. On Thursday night, the makers announced the pack up of the film as they shared a few photos of Rajinikanth and the team from sets. The superstar and team celebrated the wrap-up by cutting a cake on sets with Tamannaah Bhatia and the team.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a few photos of Rajinikanth celebrating the wrap-up of Jailer on the sets. The actor is seen giving a thumbs-up gesture, smiling, and cutting a big cake. Tamannaah Bhatia and director Nelson Dilipkumar are also seen beside Rajinikanth in the photo. He also posed with the team for a group photo.

About Jailer

The Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the popular banner Sun Pictures. Jailer is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.



Upcoming films

Apart from this, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa. He is playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. A few days ago, the first look of the actor was released and received a backlash for the poor quality of the poster. Although fans loved his new look, many were disappointed with the poster. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

