Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji: The Boss clocks 15; Netizens look back on Thalaiva's powerful performance

Superstar Rajinikanth has given several memorable performances during his career spanning more than 4 decades. One of the most admired characters by Thalaiva was Shivaji Arumugam in the 2007 action drama, Sivaji: The Boss. The project which was released on 15th June 2007, has turned 15 today.

Commemorating the milestone, the makers of the flick, AVM Productions tweeted, "Celebrating 15 years of a pathbreaking superhit! Here is a special cut to celebrate by @editoranthony". They also dropped a video from the film, mentioning some of the achievements of Sivaji: The Boss.

As the blockbuster clocks 15, the director of the film, S Shankar met Rajinikanth. He shared a picture from their get-together on social media and captioned it, "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!" While Rajini Sir opted for his favorite, a white shirt, and mundu, S Shankar went for a brown T-shirt and blue denim.

Besides the lead, the action entertainer also starred Shriya Saran, with Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran in crucial roles. Apart from blockbuster success, the movie also garnered a lot of accolades.

The film revolves around the life of a successful software systems architect, Sivaji, played by Rajinikanth. He returns to India after spending many years in the United States with the dream of providing the citizens of his country with free medical treatment and education. However, his plans come to a standstill, as he faces massive opposition from an influential political leader, Adiseshan. Baffled by the widespread corrupt system, Sivaji decides to take the matter into his hand.

K. V. Anand cranked the camera for the film and Anthony Gonsalves performed the editing. A R Rahman had composed the beautiful numbers for the drama.

