Rajinikanth started to watch Breaking Bad for THIS reason, reveals Jailer cast member

Rajinikanth maintains a very low profile and avoids interacting with the media. Therefore, fans are always excited when they learn even the smallest details about the actor from those who work with him. Recently, in an interview, Mirnaa Menon revealed her conversation with Rajinikanth regarding a web series that the latter really likes.

For the uninitiated, Mirnaa has acted in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer. She portrayed the character of Swetha in the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed her interactions with Rajinikanth while shooting for Jailer.

Mirnaa Menon reveals Rajinikanth is a Breaking Bad fan

Mirnaa shared that in her conversation with Rajinikanth, the actor apparently told her that he had started watching Breaking Bad after hearing great reviews about the show. He had also revealed to Mirnaa that the series is on a different level altogether.

Well, Rajinikanth’s liking for Breaking Bad would have been a piece of new information for even his diehard fans. Mirnaa revealed that Rajinikanth shared his liking for Breaking when she asked the actor whether he watches any series. Another person who is also a huge Breaking Bad fan is Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar. Even in his movies, the influence that Breaking Bad has had on him is clearly evident, and Nelson has never shied away from talking about the show.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth was more than happy with how Jailer turned out

Now that Jailer has emerged as a phenomenal success, the film’s team has conducted a thanksgiving meet in celebration of the Rajinikanth starrer’s victory. In his speech at the event, Nelson said that after the Petta actor had watched the movie, the former had asked for his opinion on it. The filmmaker shared that Rajinikanth told him that the film had come out ten times better than he had imagined.

Nelson revealed that he was very happy to hear that. The director's last film, Beast, did not meet the audience’s expectations in terms of the featured content. This ultimately resulted in Nelson being heavily trolled on the Internet. But along with Rajinikanth, Nelson has made a huge comeback with the monstrous success of Jailer.

Jailer also featured hyped cameos from many popular faces like Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar. Nelson has been successful in bringing out the best from all these known faces in Jailer.

ALSO READ: Is Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collaboration a manifestation coming true?